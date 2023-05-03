  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Linda Alexandra Silin Purcell

Linda Alexandra Silin Purcell, age 69 passed from this world into the loving arms of the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

She was born in Kansas City, MO on July 28, 1953. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Tatiana Silin, brother Walter Silin and sister Tamara Galliher. Linda married at nineteen and raised four beautiful children: Jenny Gilchrist (Chris), Ben Purcell, Joe Purcell (Wendy), and Annie Ashel (Erik).