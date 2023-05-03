She was born in Kansas City, MO on July 28, 1953. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Tatiana Silin, brother Walter Silin and sister Tamara Galliher. Linda married at nineteen and raised four beautiful children: Jenny Gilchrist (Chris), Ben Purcell, Joe Purcell (Wendy), and Annie Ashel (Erik).

Linda Alexandra Silin Purcell, age 69 passed from this world into the loving arms of the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Linda worked many jobs throughout the years but was especially proud of her work helping open senior living communities throughout the Kansas City area. But what gave her even more pride was her children and her grandchildren, Frank, Alice, Ella, and Izzy.

Her favorite moments were watching Chiefs and Royals games with her family. She will always be

loved and greatly missed.

Linda was a member of the Village Presbyterian Church where services will be held Friday, May 5th at 11:00 (6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS). A short reception will follow to visit with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.