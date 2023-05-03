JoCo Notes: Tuesday Morning closing Johnson County stores

☀️ Today’s forecast : Sunny, then mostly clear with a 50% chance of showers in the evening. High: 73. Low: 51

🚨 One thing to know today

Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its stores, including three in Johnson County.

The Texas-based off-price retailer announced its closures on Monday, following its plan to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The three Johnson County stores are located at:

14950 W. 87th St., Lenexa

5320 Martway St., Mission

9606 Nall Ave., Overland Park

The going out of business sale is underway, and gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through May 13.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Leawood Public Works Committee, 7:30 a.m.

Merriam Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park Community Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Community Development Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Finance & Administration Committee, 7:30 p.m. (or immediately following community development committee meeting) [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a K9 team seized some 20,000 pills laced with fentanyl in a recent drug bust. [Fox 4]

says a K9 team seized some 20,000 pills laced with fentanyl in a recent drug bust. [Fox 4] A state investigation that included review of video camera footage showed a staff member at an Olathe daycare dragging a child by the hair and slamming another into a chair. [WIBW]

dragging a child by the hair and slamming another into a chair. [WIBW] The Mid-America Regional Council honored Westwood, Kansas, at the April 21 First Suburbs Coalition meeting for becoming more age friendly. [Mid-America Regional Council]

📸 A thousand words

Ruby the goat has arrived as the first ever Adopt-A-Farmstead-Friend. Symbolically adopting one of these cuties comes with a donation to the friends of the Farmstead, which supports Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. Photo via Facebook.