JoCo Notes: Tuesday Morning closing Johnson County stores

Halfway through the week, Shawnee Mission!
☀️Today’s forecast: Sunny, then mostly clear with a 50% chance of showers in the evening. High: 73. Low: 51
🚨 One thing to know today
Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its stores, including three in Johnson County.
The Texas-based off-price retailer announced its closures on Monday, following its plan to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
The three Johnson County stores are located at:
- 14950 W. 87th St., Lenexa
- 5320 Martway St., Mission
- 9606 Nall Ave., Overland Park
The going out of business sale is underway, and gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through May 13.
🗓 Public meetings Wednesday
- Leawood Public Works Committee, 7:30 a.m.
- Merriam Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Overland Park Community Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
- Mission Community Development Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]
- Mission Finance & Administration Committee, 7:30 p.m. (or immediately following community development committee meeting) [View agenda]
🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories
- Walmart to close Overland Park store on Metcalf
- Overland Park woman identified as person found dead at KU sorority
- Stroud’s Express shuts down, ending Mission ‘experiment’
- Should I keep recycling plastic? Here’s one JoCo city’s advice
- USD 232 buys Lenexa land as possible site for new school
📰 Other local news
- The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says a K9 team seized some 20,000 pills laced with fentanyl in a recent drug bust. [Fox 4]
- A state investigation that included review of video camera footage showed a staff member at an Olathe daycare dragging a child by the hair and slamming another into a chair. [WIBW]
- The Mid-America Regional Council honored Westwood, Kansas, at the April 21 First Suburbs Coalition meeting for becoming more age friendly. [Mid-America Regional Council]
📸 A thousand words
Ruby the goat has arrived as the first ever Adopt-A-Farmstead-Friend. Symbolically adopting one of these cuties comes with a donation to the friends of the Farmstead, which supports Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. Photo via Facebook.
