James D. “Jim” Peterson

March 12, 1929 – April 29, 2023

James “Jim” D. Peterson, 94, of Shawnee, KS, passed away at his home on April 29, 2023. He was born to Clyde and Lillian Peterson in McGehee, AR, on March 12, 1929. He attended school in Clayton, MO. The family moved to Kansas City during Jim’s high school years. He attended Johnson County Community College for two years where he majored in Mechanical Engineering.