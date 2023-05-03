James D. “Jim” Peterson

James “Jim” D. Peterson, 94, of Shawnee, KS, passed away at his home on April 29, 2023. He was born to Clyde and Lillian Peterson in McGehee, AR, on March 12, 1929. He attended school in Clayton, MO. The family moved to Kansas City during Jim’s high school years. He attended Johnson County Community College for two years where he majored in Mechanical Engineering.

Jim is preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Peterson. He is survived by his children, Debra Fulenwider, Douglas (Lyn) Peterson; wife, Beatrice Peterson; 4 grandchildren, Paige Fulenwider, Kristin Peterson, Bryan Peterson, Kelli (Charlie) Meddock; 5 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kaylee, Madilyn, Charlotte, and Charles Douglas.

Jim served in the Army from 1950-1953. He attained the rank of Cpl. On his way to Korea the Armistice was signed and he was deferred to Tokyo, Japan. During his time in the Army, Jim received the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. In addition to the medals he received, Jim was an excellent marksman.

He was a man of good character who never complained. Jim could, would, and did fix anything, anywhere, for anybody. In younger years, he was full of energy. Jim would work all day and square dance all night.

Interim Hospice took good care of Jim in his final days. The family wants to specifically say thanks to his nurses, McKenzie, Kim, Stephanie, Elice; social workers, Chelsea, Jill; Chaplain Susan; and aide Maggie. This team went over and above the call of duty to see that Jim was comfortable.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home. Burial at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont, NE.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: U.S. Veterans Hospice Committee 1775 “Eye” Street, N.W., Suite 1150 Washington, D.C. 20006 OR Alzheimer’s Association, 325 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.