The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s online booking log shows Mahomes, 22, was taken into custody at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and booked in to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in New Century less than an hour later.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested in Johnson County.

He’s been charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery and is set to be arraigned on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Johnson County District Court. His bond is set at $100,000.

As of Wednesday morning, a case file linked to the case number in the booking report was not yet available in Johnson County’s online court record system.

OP restaurant owner alleged Jackson Mahomes assaulted her

In March, an Overland Park restaurant owner publicly accused Jackson Mahomes of assaulting her and a waiter.

The Kansas City Star first reported the claims made by Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St.

According to Vaughn’s account told to the Star, Mahomes forcibly kissed her multiple times and pushed the 19-year-old waiter at the restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Surveillance video from the restaurant’s office area provided to the Star appears to show Mahomes grabbing Vaughn’s neck and kissing her.

Vaughn told the Star that Mahomes’ behavior was unexpected and shocking, and she believes he was intoxicated.

Overland Park Police confirmed at the time that they were investigating the matter.

In a statement to the Star, Mahomes’s attorney said Jackson Mahomes “has done nothing wrong” and that they have gathered evidence, including the accounts of several other witnesses, refuting Vaughn’s allegations.

Mahomes’ booking log shows he was taken into custody by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at an address on Outlook Street in Overland Park.