Dennis Carl Dolenshek, 68, of Roeland Park, Kansas, finally found peace and passed into the afterlife on March 7th, 2023. Survived by his son Brian Dolenshek of Milwaukee, and sister Deborah Purkey, nephew Eric (Sara) Marshall and niece Kelly Marshall, all of Colorado Springs. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Janice Dolenshek. Born in Milwaukee, raised in West Allis, Wisconsin, and residing near Kansas City for the last three decades, he affected a great many souls who will miss him dearly.

Most of us are only afforded one life, but Dennis had two. In his first, he was a son, brother, father, and uncle. A gearhead who could be found at the racetrack. A friend at the neighborhood tavern. A handyman with a sympathetic ear for those who needed one, especially if you enjoyed the warm curl of smoke from a cigarette, as he did. A collector of rare records and vintage cameras, he existed beyond his generational timeframe, well before niche-nerd interests were deemed cool. He sought out beauty in the world, and when he found it, he photographed it. He leaves behind thousands of photos, portraits, and scenes which he found compelling, with an eye for art that is undeniable.

Following a lengthy career in network administration at AT&T, he took time to focus on his passions, starting a photography business and working at a local playhouse. When he wasn’t managing the house, he could be found in an audience, attending the latest fine arts concerts, musicals and plays. He made sure to drive the 500 plus miles every summer to Milwaukee and Crivitz, Wisconsin, his annual pilgrimage to Summerfest and his parents. A fan of sports, he fervently followed his Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers, while allowing himself to root for the local K.C. teams too. In time, he went back to work, this time with the IRS, where he found a role for his aptitude in computer networking.

On Father’s Day, 2013, everything changed, and this is when he gained a second life. An aortic dissection left him in the hospital for six months, a devastating event that is almost always fatal, including for him. But brought back from being flatlined, he eventually came home, and learned to live once again. He will be remembered for the way he courageously powered through the challenges he faced each day, with a vigor that consistently surprised his many nurses and doctors. He owes many thanks to all the medical professionals who’ve had a role in his life these last near 10 years. His will to live did not falter, and though he couldn’t chat up the bartenders as frequently, or see the artistry through his camera’s lens as before, his humor and intellect remained intact, as dark and trenchant as they’ve always been.

Per his request, a funeral will not be held. Please honor his life however you may wish.