Lt. Colonel Bryan Wade Taylor, USAF (Retired)

Bryan passed away at home on Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born June 18, 1938 in Tyler, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Elsie Juanita Taylor and Vess James Taylor and the love of his life, Betty Lee Taylor. His brother and sister-in-law Colonel Vess James and Mary Lou Taylor. His sister and brother-in-law Ann and James Harry Burdette.

His is survived by his daughter, Dana Lee Pacetti, Overland Park, KS and her children, David Bryan Pacetti, St. Augstine, FL and Melissa Lee and Michael Fossett, Overland Park KS. His son, Wade Taylor and his wife, Lisa, Grain Valley, MO. Their children, Joe and Magin Swab, Warrensburg, MO; Elizabeth and Brandon Webster, Overland Park, KS; Technical Sargent Alex and Erin Taylor, Lompoc, CA; Bryanna and Rickey Bailey, Independence, MO and James Taylor, Raytown, MO.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Luke, Harper and Emerson Swab. Liam, Eisley and Ruby Webster. Khai Taylor and Owen and Oliver Bailey.

Bryan could have been called a Renaissance man. If it had wings, Bryan could fly it. If it floated, he could drive it. He was a plumber, electrician, wood worker. He worked on his cars, motorcycles, boats and doing around-the-house projects. If it broke, he probably could fix it.

He began his flying career at fourteen years old, having been taught to fly by his father. He was a fighter pilot and instructor during his six years of active-duty service in the Air Force. Bryan served twenty-one years in the active reserves flying C130 aircraft. Bryan retired as a Captain with Trans World Airlines after a twenty-year career flying 727s, DC9s and 707s.

Bryan and Betty enjoyed boating at the Lake of the Ozarks. Spending over thirty years at the Lake. They also enjoyed RVing all over the country visiting friends and family. They were always busy going and doing.

Bryan has been cremated. There will be a graveside service May 22nd, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO at 11:00 AM.