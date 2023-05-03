Anne Elizabeth Conner Anne Elizabeth Conner, 57, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kansas. Cremation with inurnment at Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Anne was born on March 24, 1966 in Midland, Michigan to Gary Lee and Donna Sue Sprouse (Green) but lived in many places including Laguna Nigel, CA, Elgin Ill, and Hong Kong. Anne’s family moved to Overland Park, KS in 1982. Anne graduated from Blue Valley High School in Stanley Kansas in 1984. She earned an associates of arts degree in dental hygiene at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely CO. in may of 1990.