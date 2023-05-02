On Monday, the school board unanimously approved the purchase of the 38-acre property located at the southeast corner of 83rd Street and Cedar Niles Road for $1.435 million.

USD 232 has identified a property in west Lenexa as a potential location for a future elementary school.

“We think this is a perfect location,” said Steve Deghand, assistant superintendent for facilities and operations.

USD 232 currently has seven elementary schools, and it’s been almost 13 years since the district opened a new elementary, which was Belmont Elementary in west Shawnee.

Roughly 600 new homes, 75 townhomes planned nearby

This new elementary school, if ultimately built and opened, could attract students from neighborhoods expected to bring hundreds of new families to that area of west Lenexa.

That includes the Stone Ridge, Riverbend, Clear Creek Landing, Cedar Crest and Timbers at Clear Creek neighborhoods that are in various stages of development around 83rd Street, district spokesperson Alvie Cater said.

Plus, Meadowlark Apartments nearby in western Shawnee is expected to add nearly 145 residential units to the area.

Schools on west side of USD 232 are expected to exceed capacity

Last month, Rob Schwarz, CEO of school planning firm RSP Associates, warned the school board that Starside Elementary — the only elementary school in De Soto — is set to exceed capacity as early as 2027.

The closest schools that could take on some of the extra students are Mize, which is almost eight miles away, and Horizon, which is more than 10 miles away.

Those projected capacity issues in the western part of the district are why the district wanted to acquire the land, Cater said.

An eighth elementary school is still a few years off

The 2018 bond measure didn’t set aside any funding for new school construction, putting a focus on renovations and the construction of the Cedar Trails Exploration Center in Lenexa.

That means another bond measure would be needed for a new school building, probably in the next five years, Cater said in an email.

“Of course, residential development in Lenexa will need to be monitored, as well as prospective developments within the city of De Soto,” he told the Post.

USD 232 has bought more property for other potential schools

From the 2018 bond, $5 million was earmarked for land acquisition for future schools and facilities.

Last year, USD 232 purchased a $1.6 million plot of farmland near 127th Street and Waverly Road in Olathe that could one day serve as a large school campus with elementary, middle and high school buildings.

That Olathe property is still speculative and if it’s ever used, it’ll be far down the line, Deghand said Monday.

It’s expected to be used for agricultural purposes in the meantime.

