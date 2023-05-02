  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 buys Lenexa land as possible site for new school

USD 232 has bought land in west Lenexa for a potential eighth elementary school.

USD 232 is buying a property in west Lenexa that could be the site of the district's next elementary school, which would still be years down the road. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

USD 232 has identified a property in west Lenexa as a potential location for a future elementary school.

On Monday, the school board unanimously approved the purchase of the 38-acre property located at the southeast corner of 83rd Street and Cedar Niles Road for $1.435 million.

