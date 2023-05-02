  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Stroud’s Express shuts down, ending Mission ‘experiment’

Stroud's Express Mission is now closed.

Stroud's Express & Catering, a carryout-focused spin-off of the iconic pan-fried chicken restaurant, is permanently closed in Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Stroud’s Express & Catering, a carryout-focused spin-off of the iconic Kansas City pan-fried chicken restaurant, has closed for good in downtown Mission.

The move comes less than two years after the concept opened at 5405 Johnson Drive in the space formerly occupied by Lucky Brewgrille.

