Stroud’s Express & Catering, a carryout-focused spin-off of the iconic Kansas City pan-fried chicken restaurant, has closed for good in downtown Mission.
The move comes less than two years after the concept opened at 5405 Johnson Drive in the space formerly occupied by Lucky Brewgrille.
