Prairie Village city officials say they received no complaints on the second weekend of the city's annual large item pickups, after a chaotic first weekend that saw junk pile up on some city streets, above. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
That followed a chaotic first weekend when some city curbs were left littered with piles of old furniture, mattresses and rolled-up carpet, after the private trash hauler the city contracts with missed hundreds of homes.
According to the city, Arizona-based Republic Services admitted to contracting out to a third party the responsibility of picking up the large junk items on that first weekend, which caused the delays.
It’s unclear why Republic hired out a ‘third party’
City Administrator Wes Jordan told the city council on Monday that the city did not realize Republic had “contracted out to a third party” for its bulky item pickup on April 22.
Ultimately, roughly 600 homes were missed that first weekend, the city says.
Republic did not respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story, and it’s unclear what other company it contracted with for the first weekend of large item pickups.
Mayor Eric Mikkelson told the city council Monday that following a meeting with staff last week, Republic got its full fleet in Prairie Village for pickups on the weekend of April 29 and also put “high-level supervisors on site” at the city’s request.
All second weekend pickups were completed on Saturday
Republic stayed in contact with city staff to let them know when pickups were completed, Jordan said.
“They used all their trucks, and that’s what they are supposed to do anyway,” Jordan said.
City Clerk Adam Geffert confirmed that by Monday, the city had not received any complaints about missed pickups.
Republic’s performance is already under scrutiny
Last fall, delays in weekly curbside trash pickup in Prairie Village prompted the city to fine Republic.
The issue of missed and delayed pickups has lingered for months, with the company pegging the issue, in part, to staffing shortages.
City staff said Republic plans to continue to collect bulky item pickups itself — and not contract out the work — for the final two weekends of this year’s large item pickup service, on May 6 and 13.
“That’s two down, two to go,” Mikkelson said. “We’re optimistic because this plan that we executed [last] Saturday will be the plan going forward again, and we’ll see. We’re not without recourse if this happens again.”
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1