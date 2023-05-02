  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village large item pickups back on track after initial delays — What happened?

Prairie Village large item pickup stops were missed on April 22, 2023

Prairie Village city officials say they received no complaints on the second weekend of the city's annual large item pickups, after a chaotic first weekend that saw junk pile up on some city streets, above. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Prairie Village says it received no complaints about missed pickups during the second weekend of the city’s annual large item junk pickup service.

That followed a chaotic first weekend when some city curbs were left littered with piles of old furniture, mattresses and rolled-up carpet, after the private trash hauler the city contracts with missed hundreds of homes.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.