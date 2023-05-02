  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Leawood wants to spend $127 million on city improvement projects

Leawood is forming its long-term plan for capital improvements throughout the city, as an early part of the 2024 budget process. Above, former signage at 133rd Street and Mission Road — the site of one of the ongoing projects included in the capital improvement plan. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Multiple major roads, public safety and parks projects totaling roughly $127 million are up for consideration in Leawood during the next five years.

The Leawood City Council in a Monday work session discussed an early version of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2024 through 2028.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1