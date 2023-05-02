The Leawood City Council in a Monday work session discussed an early version of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2024 through 2028.

Multiple major roads, public safety and parks projects totaling roughly $127 million are up for consideration in Leawood during the next five years.

The CIP encompasses the city’s short-term and long-term goals for roads, parks and facilities — whether that’s new projects or renovations to existing structures that have neared the end of their useful life.

Its review comes as part of the beginning of the city’s process in forming next year’s city budget. No final action has been taken, but the Leawood City Council will review and approve the final version of the plan on August 21 — at the same time the council reviews the 2024 city budget.

Here are some of the biggest ticket items on the table for the upcoming CIP.

Mission Road improvements (between 133rd and 143rd streets)

Mission Road will be widened to four lanes between 133rd and 137th streets. Other improvements planned for the whole stretch of Mission Road include improvements to storm sewers, curb and gutters and asphalt pavement. The city will also add 8-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of the street, a crossing at Mission Prairie Schools and street lighting. Construction year: 2023

2023 Price tag: $19 million

Parks Maintenance Facility

A new administrative headquarters for the Leawood Parks and Recreation department will be built at 143rd Street and Overbrook Road. It will replace the department’s former parks maintenance facility, which flooded in 2017. Construction year: 2023

2023 Price tag: $15 million

New Fire Station No. 1

A new fire station with four vehicle bays will be constructed at 96th Street and Lee Boulevard. The 14,200-square-foot station will have a basement, four bays and living quarters for nine people. Construction year: 2023

2023 Price tag: $9.2 million

Ongoing residential street fixes

This project is in both the third phase and in its third year of an ongoing residential street improvement program. It involves fixing residential streets that have been marked as severely distressed or cracked on the surface. Construction year: 2023

2023 Price tag: $4.1 million

Infrastructure improvements at Aventino site