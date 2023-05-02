Know Your Rights: Stay safe out there! Top tips for pedestrians and drivers

With spring here, we’re seeing more and more people walking in Johnson County — to the shops, to local parks and to schools.

Safe driving on the road and cautious walking on sidewalks and at crosswalks might seem to be common sense. But pedestrian accident statistics demonstrate that often, common sense is lacking or ignored by both drivers and pedestrians. Here are ten reminders to heed when you are driving your car or walking on the road to help keep pedestrians safe.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians

Try to avoid walking on the road . Always use sidewalks or designated walking lanes if possible. If a walking path is not provided, always walk as far on the shoulder of the road as possible and walk facing traffic.

. Always use sidewalks or designated walking lanes if possible. If a walking path is not provided, always walk as far on the shoulder of the road as possible and walk facing traffic. Stay visible . If walking at night or in dark conditions, carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing, such as a reflective vest or coat with reflective markings.

. If walking at night or in dark conditions, carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing, such as a reflective vest or coat with reflective markings. Cross at designated areas . Always cross the street at an intersection or designated crosswalk if possible. Be especially mindful for cars turning left or right at intersections.

. Always cross the street at an intersection or designated crosswalk if possible. Be especially mindful for cars turning left or right at intersections. Stay alert . Avoid distractions. Avoid any distractions when walking on or near the road or crossing the street. Using cell phones, electronic devices, ear buds, or headphones is a distraction.

. Avoid distractions. Avoid any distractions when walking on or near the road or crossing the street. Using cell phones, electronic devices, ear buds, or headphones is a distraction. You need to hear car horns, approaching vehicles, and audible traffic signals. Having anything in or over your ears can limit your senses and provide a distraction.

Do not drink and walk. Avoid walking if you have consumed drugs or alcohol. Even a small amount may impair your judgement, reaction time, and coordination.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Obey all traffic laws . As a driver, your legal responsibility to other drivers extends to pedestrians. Always: follow the rules of the road, exercise caution, avoid distractions, be alert for safety signs and signals and yield to pedestrians at intersections, crosswalks, parking lots, and driveways.

. As a driver, your legal responsibility to other drivers extends to pedestrians. Always: follow the rules of the road, exercise caution, avoid distractions, be alert for safety signs and signals and yield to pedestrians at intersections, crosswalks, parking lots, and driveways. Exercise caution in poor conditions . Always use extra caution when driving in poor conditions, such as bad weather, poorly lit areas, and simple nighttime driving, all of which can make it difficult to spot pedestrians.

. Always use extra caution when driving in poor conditions, such as bad weather, poorly lit areas, and simple nighttime driving, all of which can make it difficult to spot pedestrians. Do not speed and be prepared to stop . Always obey the speed limit, especially in areas near crosswalks and intersections. Reduce your speed when approaching intersections or crosswalks and be prepared to stop if necessary.

. Always obey the speed limit, especially in areas near crosswalks and intersections. Reduce your speed when approaching intersections or crosswalks and be prepared to stop if necessary. Never pass other vehicles at a crosswalk . Always defer to other vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. A stopped vehicle is stopped for a reason. Another driver may see pedestrians crossing the road or children playing in the area that you cannot see.

. Always defer to other vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. A stopped vehicle is stopped for a reason. Another driver may see pedestrians crossing the road or children playing in the area that you cannot see. NEVER DRINK AND DRIVE. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Period.

Be a Safe Pedestrian and Driver

Drivers have a legal duty to other drivers on the road. That duty extends to pedestrians on or near the road as well. Pedestrians also owe a legal duty to drivers on the road and other pedestrians. Any violation of the rules of the road by either drivers or pedestrians may lead to a pedestrian accident and legal liability.

There are many safety risks to pedestrians on the road. If you have been injured in a pedestrian accident, or if a loved one was killed as a result of being struck by a motor vehicle, please call the Kansas City, Missouri personal injury attorneys Foster Wallace, LLC. You may be entitled to compensation for your injuries and other damages if another party, including the driver of a motor vehicle, was at fault. The attorneys at Foster Wallace, LLC are experienced car accident attorneys and understand how the motor vehicle laws apply to pedestrians. We can help you:

Determine who was at fault in your accident

Collect relevant evidence in your case

Deal with the insurance companies

Determine the value of your damages

Negotiate your claim

Litigate your case, if necessary

Obtain maximum compensation for your injuries.