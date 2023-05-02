  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Kick off the summer with Tootsie at Starlight May 19-21

Rolling Stone called Tootsie “Musical comedy heaven! The laugh-out-loud funniest musical of the Broadway season.”

How do you create a musical out of a movie that was so defined by an era? When writing the story for Tootsie the Musical, playwright Robert Horn leaned into the comedy but also made sure to update it for the 21st century.

Major changes were needed to make the show work for the stage. Soap operas don’t have the reach today that they had in the 1980s. Instead of auditioning for a tv show, Michael Dorsey is working in the world of musical theatre. 