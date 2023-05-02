Kick off the summer with Tootsie at Starlight May 19-21

Major changes were needed to make the show work for the stage. Soap operas don’t have the reach today that they had in the 1980s. Instead of auditioning for a tv show, Michael Dorsey is working in the world of musical theatre.

How do you create a musical out of a movie that was so defined by an era? When writing the story for Tootsie the Musical , playwright Robert Horn leaned into the comedy but also made sure to update it for the 21st century.

As a talented but difficult actor, he struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. By creating the persona of Dorothy Michaels, his star begins to rise and soon he has audiences falling at his character’s feet.

A very important shift in the story was the perspectives of the female characters. Instead of finding validation from the “men in charge,” the women navigate their own obstacles with determination and confidence. Michael changes and grows through his experiences with the women around him, too, and starts to recognize some of the challenges they face in the industry.

One thing that remains the same is the heart and humor of the original story.

“I worked painfully hard to make it incredibly funny, hopefully touching at times, and to invite the audience to be a part of the humor, not just observers of it,” Horn said.

Complementing the humor of the story are hysterical songs by David Yazbek that will have you laughing one moment and thinking the next.

Rolling Stone said its “Musical comedy heaven! The laugh-out-loud funniest musical of the Broadway season.”

People Magazine called it “Hilarious! A thoroughly modern Tootsie.”

Kick off the summer with a trip to Starlight to see Tootsie the Musical, showing May 19-21. Tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.