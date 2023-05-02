John Alden Kizer Jr. was born May 29, 1943, in Orlando, FL to the late John Alden Kizer Sr. and Miriam (Carter) Kizer. John grew up in Kansas City, Missouri where he graduated from Southwest High School in 1961. While attending the University of Kansas, John met the love of his life, Michele (Mike) Teresa Bailey. They were married on December 31, 1963, and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this December. To this union 2 sons were born, John Alden Kizer III and Jeffery Alden Kizer.

In 1970 John began a long and lucrative career in Radio management and sales. Throughout the 70’s and 80’s he was the General Sales Manager at some of the biggest radio stations in Kansas City, including; WHB, KBEQ (Super Q), KKCI and KFKF.

In 1987, John tired of radio and walked away from the business to do what he loved most, writing, producing and creating new ideas. He opened his own advertising agency, Admax Advertising, in 1988. His first client was John Wallace Dodge in Overland Park, Kansas, and soon after that he was awarded Ed Parker’s, Champion Chrysler Plymouth. He continued long-lasting relationships with both owners and their dealerships for many years. During this time, he created the infamous character “Hap Hazard” for Sunflower Dodge in Olathe, Kansas. John also had a long-standing business relationship with Frank Ancona Honda until he retired from Advertising in 2017. In all, John enjoyed 47 years in both the radio and advertising industry.

John’s early years were spent traveling throughout Europe with his mother and older sister (second mom), Joan. His father was a B-29 pilot stationed in Okinawa during WWII and while he was in Japan, John remembered playing with other children in the military camp and chasing the rats that had infested their huts. When speaking about his early travels John said his favorite destination was Switzerland, where he visited the Alps with his mother, grandmother, and sister. Until his death he wore a Swiss watch that reminded him of his childhood visit to Switzerland.

John’s love of travel continued into adulthood as he and Mike embarked on many great adventures, both domestically and abroad. Together they enjoyed making memories with friends and family on numerous lake vacations, annual Caribbean cruises, trips to Las Vegas, Sedona, Colorado, Puerto Rico and a memorable 2007 family beach vacation in Florida. In 2013 John and Mike traveled to Paris for their 50th anniversary where he checked visiting Normandy Beach off his bucket list.

John was extremely proud of his family heritage and the fact he is a 14th generation direct descendant of John Alden, an English cooper who came to America on the Mayflower. Combining his love of travel with his passion for history, and his ancestral pride, John and Mike visited Plymouth, Massachusetts in 2008 where he was able to visit the John Alden House, the Mayflower, Plymouth Rock, as well as Priscilla and John Alden’s gravesite.

Over the course of his life John enjoyed a variety of pastimes and activities. He loved to fly and proudly earned his pilot’s license in 1968. He was an auto enthusiast and he once spent months restoring a classic 1950’s XKE Jaguar. He was truly a music man who attended countless concerts over the years, although rock and roll was his favorite, he appreciated many genres of music.

John was a competitor who played a mean game of tennis and threw darts in leagues around Westport, Missouri. He would rarely pass up a round of golf, especially if it included his son or grandson. On 09/28/2007 he achieved the elusive hole in one award at Falcon Ridge Golf Club in Lenexa, Kansas.

An avid reader, John especially enjoyed reading biographies or anything related to history. He and Mike attended the movie theater often and John’s sons have fond memories of hearing about his favorite films, both the classics and new releases.

Being a KC native John was a huge fan of the KC Chiefs, Royals and the Kansas Jayhawks, however each of these paled in comparison to whatever team or activity his sons or grandchildren were involved in. From recreational activities, to sporting events, to dance/piano recitals, he seldom missed an opportunity to cheer on his kids and grandkids.

John was a loyal and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many in the Kansas City area, as well as the advertising business community. He lived large and he loved even larger. He passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023 and for those who knew him the world became a little bit darker without him.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joan (Kizer) Meeker.

Left to carry on his memory are his faithful wife, Michele; sons: John (Kelley) and Jeffery (Rachelle); grandchildren: Lauren (Dominic) Praderio, Jessica, Jacob, Lilly, Cecelia, Sophia and Quin Kizer; great-grandchildren: Mason, Max and Mia; niece: Kathy (Rick) Smith; nephew: Bill (Pam) Meeker; as well as many more family members and close friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am on Thursday, May 4 at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood KS 66206 with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to Artists Helping the Homeless. www.ahh.org or www.artasmentorship.org for art and musicians.