  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John Alden Kizer Jr.

May 29, 1943 – April 14, 2023

John Alden Kizer Jr. was born May 29, 1943, in Orlando, FL to the late John Alden Kizer Sr. and Miriam (Carter) Kizer. John grew up in Kansas City, Missouri where he graduated from Southwest High School in 1961. While attending the University of Kansas, John met the love of his life, Michele (Mike) Teresa Bailey. They were married on December 31, 1963, and would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this December. To this union 2 sons were born, John Alden Kizer III and Jeffery Alden Kizer.