Shawnee commission OKs new Chase Bank in Shawnee Station shopping center

The new Chase Bank planned in the Shawnee Station shopping center will sit between IHOP and T-Mobile at 15440 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

Chase Bank is on track to build a new branch in the Shawnee Station shopping center in the center of Shawnee.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday approved a final site plan for the bank, which will be located at 15440 Shawnee Mission Parkway, between Lackman and Maurer roads.

