Chase Bank is on track to build a new branch in the Shawnee Station shopping center in the center of Shawnee.
The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday approved a final site plan for the bank, which will be located at 15440 Shawnee Mission Parkway, between Lackman and Maurer roads.
“I think it’ll be a nice addition, revitalize the area,” said Commissioner David Aber.
Standalone building planned for Chase Bank
- Chase Bank will be located between the IHOP and T-Mobile buildings on the edge of the parking lot in front of Kohl’s and Rally House.
- The building is expected to be about 3,000 square feet with a detached ATM north of the main structure.
- The development plans also show nearly 50 dedicated parking spots.
Shawnee commissioners supported the development
- Commissioners applauded the project on Monday, particularly for the developer’s plans to add landscaping to an area mostly defined by an expansive parking lot that serves a regional shopping center.
- “Being out there in the middle of all that concrete, it’ll certainly look nice and we appreciate that,” said Commissioner Kathy Peterson, who was filling in as chair.
- The planning commission’s vote to approve the site plan was nearly unanimous. Commissioner Bill Holick recused himself from the vote, citing a conflict of interest due to his professional connection to EBI Consulting, a firm working on the project.
- The Chase Bank developer can now move forward with construction, pending applicable permits.
Shawnee Station has had other recent changes
- The Bed Bath & Beyond store at 15400 Shawnee Mission Parkway recently closed its doors.
- A 24,000-square-foot Ross Dress for Less opened in March between Target and Kohl’s. That storefront was previously an overstock furniture store and an Office Max before that.
- Denise Ferro, a managing agent with Rubenstein Real Estate, told the Shawnee Mission Post in March that some of the vacant storefronts — like those formerly home to the OshKosh B’gosh and Carter’s store and Famous Footwear — could have new tenants soon.
Keep reading: Ross Dress for Less opens at Shawnee Station — What else is coming and going?
