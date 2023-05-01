Updates from Johnson County Community College: High school students earn college credit through Early College programs

Students in Early College programs are exposed to the academic rigor of college while still in their supportive high school environments. JCCC offers two high school concurrent enrollment options:

Local high school students can get a head start on their college career through JCCC’s Early College programs like College Now and Quick Step. Through these programs, students can earn JCCC credits before even graduating high school – which saves them valuable time and money.

College Now : This partnership provides high school students with an opportunity to earn college credits through dual enrollment. Students can take designated classes at their high school and have it also count toward college credits that can be applied to a future degree.

Quick Step: Through this program, students can enroll in college classes with a JCCC instructor, either on campus or online.

As an added benefit, high schoolers in JCCC’s Early College programs have access to the same amenities as any student on campus – including free tutoring, clubs and organizations, Billington Library, the Barbara Gill Lifetime Fitness Center and more.

Early College leads to life-changing internship

One student, Epuna Gonzales, is proud to be a Blue Valley Northwest Husky and a JCCC Cavalier. By enrolling at JCCC through the Early College program, she is already earning college credits and seizing opportunities that support her future career. Plus, she’s taking advantage of opportunities for campus involvement and internships.

“At JCCC, I can get involved in extracurricular activities and I have the flexibility to choose coursework that aligns with my career goals,” she said.

Epuna’s academic achievements and ambitions helped her stand out when applying for the Startland Education’s prestigious Social Change internship. She was recently selected for the Spring 2023 cohort for an 8-week paid internship. The experience helps Epuna make a positive impact on her community while strengthening her communication, teamwork and leadership skills.

On track to earn her high school diploma and associate degree next year, Epuna aspires to gain a solid technical foundation with an engineering degree. Then she plans to earn a law degree to support her interest in policy development. Her dream is to someday work for the United Nations.

Get started on the college journey early

Students can make their high school efforts count toward college credit, and ultimately a future career, with the help of our Early College programs. High schoolers are encouraged to meet with their counselors to set educational goals and assess career interests before applying for an Early College program at JCCC.