Updates from Johnson County Community College: High school students earn college credit through Early College programs

Student Epuna Gonzales is earning college credit before finishing high school through JCCC’s Early College program.

Local high school students can get a head start on their college career through JCCC’s Early College programs like College Now and Quick Step. Through these programs, students can earn JCCC credits before even graduating high school – which saves them valuable time and money.

Benefits of Early College programs

Students in Early College programs are exposed to the academic rigor of college while still in their supportive high school environments. JCCC offers two high school concurrent enrollment options: 