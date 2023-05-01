  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee adding 2 new outdoor storm sirens — Here’s why and where

A tornado siren in Shawnee’s Garrett Park. The city recently approved the purchase of two more sirens to be placed toward the center of the city. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Shawnee will purchase two new weather sirens this year, which will be placed to fill gaps in the city’s current outdoor emergency alert system.

Last week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved the purchase and installation of the sirens at a cost of nearly $70,000. The cost of the purchase, roughly $65,000, is about $5,000 more than initially anticipated.

