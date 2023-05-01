A tornado siren in Shawnee’s Garrett Park. The city recently approved the purchase of two more sirens to be placed toward the center of the city. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Shawnee will purchase two new weather sirens this year, which will be placed to fill gaps in the city’s current outdoor emergency alert system.
Last week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved the purchase and installation of the sirens at a cost of nearly $70,000. The cost of the purchase, roughly $65,000, is about $5,000 more than initially anticipated.
New sirens to increase system coverage to 99.7%
Emergency Services Chief Matt Epperson told the council last Monday that the new sirens will add 1.2% more coverage, bringing the actual coverage rate up to about 27,300 households.
He said the new sirens will likely be placed toward the heart of the city around Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.
That area has commercial zones and some neighborhoods nearby that have gaps in coverage.
Shawnee recently replaced its siren inventory
Beginning in 2016, Shawnee replaced 16 of its 18 sirens.
For that reason, county officials encourage people already indoors to have multiple ways of receiving alerts of weather threats, such as a weather radio or signing up for internet alerts. Multiple means of notification are recommended.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
