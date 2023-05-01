Ricky Rae Reynolds

Born in Lafayette to the late Billy Reynolds and Colleen Vigus (Vernier) on Dec. 3, 1946, he was

raised in Monticello. He was a standout All -American basketball player at Twin Lakes High School. He graduated with a Business degree from The University of South Florida in 1970.

Rick owned several businesses in the Olathe area over several decades including the Lakeside Hills Golf Course and Birdies restaurant.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the KC Chiefs and the KU teams. His vibrant, charming personality will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his children, daughter and son-in-law, Stefanie and Joseph Muszynski; sons, Nicholas Reynolds and Allison O’Keefe, Brock Reynolds, Jake Reynolds, and Luke Reynolds; and grandchildren Jillian, Joseph, Jason Muszynski and River Reynolds. He is also survived by his sisters, Lynette Nearon, Sabrina Westfall, Lachlin Reynolds; his brother, Shane Shields; as well as several nieces, and nephews.

He is predeceased by his sister Cathy Burns.

A service will be held later so that everyone who wishes to celebrate his life may do so.