  Ben McCarthy  - Environment

Should I keep recycling plastic? Here’s one JoCo city’s advice

Local waste haulers will still collect plastic bottles, which are typically labeled #1 plastics, but are being more strict about plastic takeout and other food containers, complicating efforts to get residents to recycle. Photo credit Shutterstock.

At a “smart recycling” workshop earlier this month in Mission, Terri Baugh, a member of the city’s sustainability commission, was blunt.

“Recycling is in trouble,” she said. “(We’re) frustrated because the (guidelines) keep changing.”