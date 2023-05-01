Should I keep recycling plastic? Here’s one JoCo city’s advice

“Recycling is in trouble,” she said. “(We’re) frustrated because the (guidelines) keep changing.”

At a “smart recycling” workshop earlier this month in Mission, Terri Baugh, a member of the city’s sustainability commission, was blunt.

She was referencing some recent significant changes to private waste haulers’ collection policies involving items categorized as “#1 plastics.”

That is one of the most common types of plastics, typically used to make water and soft drink bottles but also increasingly the basis for non-styrofoam takeout containers.

Due, in part, to diminishing financial returns, local waste collectors, including Shawnee-based Waste Management, are no longer collecting plastic takeout and food boxes.

They will continue to accept and recycle #1 plastic cups and bottles, but Matt Riggs, an outreach coordinator with the Mid-America Regional Council, which consults with waste collectors, worries that will still be confusing for residents.

“People have put too much faith in things they see with the recycle symbol [on waste items],” Riggs said. “We’re doing what we can to get the word out and update people on what’s going on.”

The different plastic types

The new policies on #1 plastics began taking shape last month, and Riggs says nearly all waste collection companies in the Kansas City metro now follow this new stance towards plastics.

Pretty much all residents who recycle at home will be impacted.

In addition to being more selective with #1 plastics, Riggs says other kinds of plastics — including #3, #6, and #7 plastics — are all being designated for landfills.

Meanwhile, #2, #4, and #5 plastics are safe, and able to be recycled alongside #1 plastic cups and bottles.

The confusion for what can and cannot be recycled has Baugh, the member of Mission’s sustainability commission, opting for a simple but disheartening message:

“When in doubt, throw it out,” she said. “Unfortunately, we can’t go by the recycle symbol anymore.”

Waste bin ‘contamination’ is also a problem

Bin “contamination” occurs when items that aren’t able to be recycled find their way into recycle bins, causing the entire bin to be sent to the landfill.

Baugh points to large recycling containers, often seen at apartment complexes, as a major issue in this regard.

“These huge recycling containers at apartment complexes keep getting filled up with trash, and if it’s deemed to contain more than 10% trash, then the whole container will be sent to a landfill with the trash,” she said.

Individual homeowners can also unknowingly “contaminate” their recycling bins at home if they put items into a plastic bag and drop that bag that into the bin or put in #1 plastic items that won’t be collected.

With the surge in takeout food ordering since the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, there are more takeout containers than ever.

They are now being sent to landfills, and if they’re mixed in the same bin with other still-recyclable #1 plastic items that are mixed in the same bin.

“Fewer and fewer (waste companies) around the country are taking these plastics and recycling them,” Baugh said. “We’ve got to start moving away from plastics. It’s the only way at this point.”

Here are some questions you may have about recycling plastics:

Can I recycle plastic bottles?

Yes, #1 plastic bottles are still going to be recycled.

It’s the #1 plastic containers (like takeout food boxes, produce containers from the grocery store) that will no longer be taken by Waste Management and other waste collectors.

Ok, this number system: how do I check a bottle before I toss it?

Look at the bottom or underside of the bottle for an imprinted recycling symbol with a number in the middle.

If that number is 2,4 or 5, you can put the item into the recycling container, as well as bottles labeled #1.

It the number is 3, 6 or 7, you can’t recycle it.

So, leftover food containers are out?

Most all takeout food containers are #1 plastics, which are now destined for landfills.

Any efforts to recycle them in the metro will be in vain.

Can I put all my plastics in a plastic bag and toss that in my bin?

No, whatever is in that plastic bag will be deemed “contaminated” and tossed into the landfill.

Make sure plastic bags are recycled separately. Hy-Vee, for instance, is still taking them.

Plastic recyclables could be put into an unused paper bag from the grocery store, and set aside.

What happens if my bin is “contaminated?”