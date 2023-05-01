  Kyle Palmer  - Business

Walmart to close Overland Park store on Metcalf

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 103rd and Metcalf in Overland Park first opened in 2003. Image via Google Maps.

Retail giant Walmart announced Monday it is closing its store at 103rd and Metcalf in Overland Park.

The store, a Neighborhood Market at 10303 Metcalf Ave. in the Metcalf 103 shopping complex, will officially close on Friday, June 2, according to the company.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because nearly 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.