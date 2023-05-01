Retail giant Walmart announced Monday it is closing its store at 103rd and Metcalf in Overland Park.
The store, a Neighborhood Market at 10303 Metcalf Ave. in the Metcalf 103 shopping complex, will officially close on Friday, June 2, according to the company.
Walmart says Metcalf store is ‘underperforming’
- Few details about the store’s performance were given beyond a company statement that said the Metcalf Neighborhood Market “hasn’t performed as well as we’d hoped.”
- The decision to close the store came after a “careful and thoughtful review process,” according to the company.
- Walmart first rolled out Neighborhood Markets in the late 1990s. Markets generally focus more on groceries and other household items and are billed as smaller alternatives to the company’s bigger retail outlets and superstores.
Employees will be eligible to transfer
- Walmart says the Metcalf location’s workers will be able to transfer to other nearby locations.
- The retail giant has nine other Walmart stores and two Neighborhood Markets in Overland Park.
- The pharmacy inside the the Metcalf Neighborhood Market is set to close Friday, May 26, a week before the rest of the store closes.
Walmart is closing a batch of stores nationwide
- Last month, Walmart identified 20 stores in 11 different states that would be closed this year due to being “underperforming.”
- The plan to close four locations in Chicago drew the ire of residents there, who said they were concerned about being forced to travel further for groceries and pharmacy services.
- The company is also permanently shuttering its two remaining pick-up only locations in Illinois and Arkansas.
It will be a big change for Metcalf 103
- The Walmart there has anchored the shopping complex at the southeast corner of 103rd and Metcalf since first opening in 2003.
- A Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru location opened on the west side of the lot, across from Walmart, in 2021.
- Prior to that, a Lion’s Choice fast food restaurant moved into a space formerly occupied by a Winstead’s, which closed there in 2015.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1