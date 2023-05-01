Emergency crews block northbound lanes of Blue Valley Parkway following a wreck Monday afternoon. The white SUV in the foreground spun off the road after colliding with the red dump truck in the background. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Overland Park Police say one person has critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 69 Highway just north of Blue Valley Parkway on Monday.
The crash, involving an SUV and a dump truck, happened just before 4:30 p.m.
Recorded radio traffic states that the dump truck was pulling out of the median into the northbound lanes of US-69 when the SUV hit it.
The dump truck stopped on the left shoulder, and the SUV spun into the grass off the right shoulder.
An adult and a child were in the SUV. Both were transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances to an area hospital.
On Twitter, Overland Park Police confirmed that one of the people injured has critical injuries.
As of Monday evening, police had not released any identifying information about that person.
OPPD Officers are on scene of a serious injury crash on northbound US 69, just north of Blue Valley Parkway. Northbound US69 is currently closed at BVP. One involved subject critical injuries.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1