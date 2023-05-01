  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

1 critically injured in Overland Park collision involving dump truck

Emergency crews block northbound lanes of Blue Valley Parkway following a wreck Monday afternoon. The white SUV in the foreground spun off the road after colliding with the red dump truck in the background. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say one person has critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 69 Highway just north of Blue Valley Parkway on Monday.

The crash, involving an SUV and a dump truck, happened just before 4:30 p.m.