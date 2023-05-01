The crash, involving an SUV and a dump truck, happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Overland Park Police say one person has critical injuries following a crash on U.S. 69 Highway just north of Blue Valley Parkway on Monday.

Recorded radio traffic states that the dump truck was pulling out of the median into the northbound lanes of US-69 when the SUV hit it.

The dump truck stopped on the left shoulder, and the SUV spun into the grass off the right shoulder.

An adult and a child were in the SUV. Both were transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances to an area hospital.

On Twitter, Overland Park Police confirmed that one of the people injured has critical injuries.

As of Monday evening, police had not released any identifying information about that person.

OPPD Officers are on scene of a serious injury crash on northbound US 69, just north of Blue Valley Parkway. Northbound US69 is currently closed at BVP. One involved subject critical injuries. — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) May 1, 2023

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Police redirected northbound traffic to Blue Valley Parkway as they investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened at 5:45 p.m.

