  Mike Frizzell  - Overland Park

Overland Park woman identified as person found dead at KU sorority

Police have identified a 19-year-old woman from Overland Park as the person found dead Saturday morning at a sorority house on the campus of the University of Kansas.

In a news release late Monday afternoon, Lawrence Police named Piper Alexis Carter, 19, as the woman found dead in her bed at the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house in Lawrence.