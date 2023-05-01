Overland Park woman identified as person found dead at KU sorority

In a news release late Monday afternoon, Lawrence Police named Piper Alexis Carter, 19, as the woman found dead in her bed at the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house in Lawrence.

Police have identified a 19-year-old woman from Overland Park as the person found dead Saturday morning at a sorority house on the campus of the University of Kansas.

“Officers and personnel with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical responded to the sorority, 1500 Sigma Nu Place, at 10:30 this [Saturday] morning and located the female, a University of Kansas student, already beyond life-saving measures,” Lawrence Police Sergeant Drew Fennelly said in a Saturday news release.



The sorority house is located just north of KU’s campus.

On Monday, police said that their investigation has revealed no indication of foul play.

“We have heard speculation and rumors from some in the community about what may have caused this young person’s death, but any claims to know the cause of death are based in speculation and not fact until the coroner has completed their investigation,” Sgt. Drew Fennelly with Lawrence Police said in the release.

“Our hearts are with Piper’s family and friends who are grieving and processing this sudden and tragic event.”

