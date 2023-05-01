  Juliana Garcia  - Environment

These 28 Johnson County trees have been dubbed ‘Champions’

A 2023 Champion Tree Johnson County in the Family Tree Nursery parking lot.

The largest shingle oak in Kansas is at Family Tree Nursery in Overland Park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Kansas is known primarily as a land of rolling plains and waving fields of wheat. But it also has trees, and some big ones at that.

For decades, the Kansas Forest Service has maintained a list of “Champion” trees, the largest trees of their species in the state.

