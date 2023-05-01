Welcome to the month of May, Shawnee Mission!

🚨 One thing to know today

Following identical moves by cities in Johnson County, the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday formally adopted an antisemitism measure.

The board unanimously passed a resolution to formally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. While not legally binding, the resolution is intended to help spread awareness and education of antisemitism, according to a press release.

“Antisemitism has no place in Johnson County, and it is contrary to the values of a democratic society,” said Mike Kelly, the board chairman. “With this action today, we hope that more of our residents will be able to identify this increasingly prevalent issue when it occurs and take steps to combat it.”

Leawood was the first city to adopt such a measure following at least two recent incidents — most recently vandalism with swastikas and racial slurs at Blue Valley High’s football stadium.

Similar antisemitism resolutions have also either been adopted or are in the works in Fairway, Mission, Prairie Village and Roeland Park.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

The North Carolina-based designer of a new baby-monitoring device is suing a Lenexa manufacturer , arguing it messed up the product to the point they had to be pulled from Target’s shelves following customers’ complaints. [Kansas City Business Journal]

, arguing it messed up the product to the point they had to be pulled from Target’s shelves following customers’ complaints. [Kansas City Business Journal] Shawnee Mission East graduate and current University of Arkansas sophomore Riley Atkinson is one of two students to earn a prestigious journalism internship through the Dow Jones News Fund. [University of Arkansas]

and current University of Arkansas sophomore Riley Atkinson is one of two students to earn a prestigious journalism internship through the Dow Jones News Fund. [University of Arkansas] Abortion providers in Kansas will soon face additional criminal penalties if they do not provide care to infants “born alive” in an abortion after lawmakers approved the first anti-abortion bill since voters overwhelmingly opted to retain the state-level right to the procedure last year. [Kansas City Star]

📸 A thousand words

Look at these Mill Creek Middle students kick off their Sunday shoes.