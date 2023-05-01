  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee’s Gum Springs Park to get $3.7M in improvements

Shawnee's Gum Springs Park is located in the east corner of the city, near 67th and Quivira. In 2023, it's slated for a $3.7 million refresh.

Shawnee's Gum Springs Park is located in the east corner of the city, near 67th and Quivira. In 2023, it's slated for a $3.7 million refresh. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Shawnee’s 10-acre Gum Springs Park near 67th Street and Quivira Road is set to get a $3.7 million facelift this year.

Last week, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved the bid and contract package for improvements at the park at 11524 W 67th St.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.