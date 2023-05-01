Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Jerry Stogsdill of Kansas House District 21, covering parts of Overland Park and Prairie Village.



Democratic Rep. Heather Meyer was also offered a chance to submit a column this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

With Republican supermajorities in the Kansas House and Senate, the 2023 Session of the Kansas Legislature focused on taking us “back to Brownback.”

They started by providing more tax breaks for the wealthiest individuals and corporations in Kansas rather than helping the vast majority of working Kansans and their families.

They focused on using “vouchers” and other tax tricks to divert public tax money away from our public schools and into the coffers of private and home schools.

They wasted an inordinate amount of time using false information to demonize the LGBTQ community. They attempted to delete the three-day grace period Kansas has to make sure everyone’s votes are counted after an election. They introduced legislation to make guns and the concealed carrying of weapons more affordable and available.

And AGAIN they denied the lifesaving expansion of Medicaid.

Fortunately, there were two, and occasionally three, Republicans in the Kansas House that would vote with Democrats to keep the worst of the worst from being passed. Unfortunately, it wasn’t often enough.

While the highlights were few and far between, here are some lowlights that every Kansan should be critically aware of:

Tax policy: In the 2022 session of the Legislature, Democrats introduced a bill that would have totally eliminated the state sales tax on groceries on July 1, 2022. The Republicans substituted a plan that would not have eliminated the tax on groceries until July 1, 2025. This Session, they realized that their plan was extremely unpopular with Kansans so they changed the date to January 1, 2024. That means that between July 1, 2022 — the date the Democratic plan would have gone into effect — and January 1, 2024, Kansans will have unnecessarily paid almost $700 million in state sales tax on groceries.

In light of the ever-increasing gun violence and mass shootings in this country, the only Republican response to this scourge was to eliminate the fees on permits that allow people to secretly “conceal carry” weapons on their person. Medicaid expansion: The refusal to expand Medicaid defies any semblance of common sense. Forty states have passed Medicaid expansion, including Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado and Nebraska. Not one state has ever backed out of the program. Meanwhile, Kansas Republicans have refused to allow Kansas to join the program, which mean almost seven billion of our federal tax dollars have gone and will continue to go to Washington to be distributed among the 40 states smart enough to take advantage of Medicaid expansion. This has cost Kansas thousands of well-paying health care jobs, put many of our hospitals at risk of closing and has caused untold misery and deaths among the 150,000 working Kansans and their families who would benefit from this program. To add insult to injury, this year the federal government offered a $ 450 million bonus to any of the 10 states that have not expanded. That would have covered our costs for, at least, the next seven years. I wish I had better news to report, but as long as Kansas continues to have a Republican supermajority in the Kansas House and Senate, these kinds of results are at their total discretion.

In my opinion, a political supermajority in any Legislature, whether Republican or Democratic, is a really terrible idea. It corrupts a much-needed set of checks and balances that we rely on to produce good legislation.

The next chance to correct this situation will happen in November of 2024.