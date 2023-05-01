  Staff Report  - Best of Johnson County

Best of Johnson County 2023 nominations now open!

Best of Johnson County logo

The Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post are again helping celebrate the people and businesses that make Johnson County such a great place to live, work and play with today’s launch of Best of Johnson County 2023.

Best of Johnson County gives Johnson County residents the chance to vote for their local favorites in 140 categories — from best burger and Bloody Mary to beauty salon and bank.