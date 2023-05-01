🦮 5 to Try: What are the best dog parks in Johnson County?

A typical sunny day scene at Shawnee Mission Park's off-leash dog park. File photo.
Let your four-legged friends run free for this week’s 5 to Try!
As we hit the springtime sweet spot for good weather — sunny skies, not-too-hot temperatures, no humidity — we’re looking for suggestions for getting our dogs outdoors.
We want your recommendations for best dog parks in Johnson County.
You can give us your reviews of the area’s designated off-leash dog park areas. But you can also give us tips on more informal grassy areas where pups can play.
We just want to get out some energy and enjoy the sunny rays!
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
Other recent “5 to Try” lists
In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including:
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1