🦮 5 to Try: What are the best dog parks in Johnson County?

As we hit the springtime sweet spot for good weather — sunny skies, not-too-hot temperatures, no humidity — we’re looking for suggestions for getting our dogs outdoors.

Let your four-legged friends run free for this week’s 5 to Try!

We want your recommendations for best dog parks in Johnson County.

You can give us your reviews of the area’s designated off-leash dog park areas. But you can also give us tips on more informal grassy areas where pups can play.

We just want to get out some energy and enjoy the sunny rays!

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

