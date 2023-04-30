December 4, 1941 – April 21, 2023
Maxine Anne Abbott, age 81, of Leawood, Kansas passed April 21, 2023 at Healthcare Resort of Leawood.
December 4, 1941 – April 21, 2023
Maxine Anne Abbott, age 81, of Leawood, Kansas passed April 21, 2023 at Healthcare Resort of Leawood.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1