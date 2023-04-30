March 13, 1959 – April 23, 2023
Shawnee, Kansas – Julie Ellen Day, 64, Shawnee, KS passed away April 23, 2023 at the University of Kansas Med. Ctr., Kansas City, KS. Memorial service followed by a reception will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, 4401 W. 109th St., Suite 100, Overland Park, KS 66211, www.weareplannedparenthood.org
