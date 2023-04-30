Shawnee, Kansas – Julie Ellen Day, 64, Shawnee, KS passed away April 23, 2023 at the University of Kansas Med. Ctr., Kansas City, KS. Memorial service followed by a reception will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, 4401 W. 109th St., Suite 100, Overland Park, KS 66211, www.weareplannedparenthood.org

Julie was born March 13, 1959 in Parsons, KS to Richard and Linda Long. She was a graduate of Parsons High School. On August 29, 1980, Julie married Walter Day in Manhattan, KS. She loved traveling, camping, dining out and pop culture.

Julie was preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca. Survivors include her husband, Walter Day; son, James Dylan Day; parents, Richard and Linda Long; granddaughter, Evelynn and many other family and friends.