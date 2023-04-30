  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Geraldine Nivens

July 15, 1925 – March 16, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Geraldine M. Nivens, (Gerri), age 97, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 16, 2023, at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center, Olathe, KS. Gerri was born on July 15, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri.