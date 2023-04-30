Geraldine Nivens

Lenexa, Kansas – Geraldine M. Nivens, (Gerri), age 97, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on March 16, 2023, at Villa St. Francis Catholic Care Center, Olathe, KS. Gerri was born on July 15, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gerri donated her body to The Willed Body Program at The University of Kansas School of Medicine to be used for human anatomical educational purposes and medical research. Her cremains will be buried at a later date at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. She was as selfless in death as she was in life.

Gerri graduated from Redemptorist High School, Kansas City, Missouri, in 1943. She married her late husband, Hugh Everett Nivens, on October 4, 1947. Gerri learned and developed a variety of secretarial skills including typing and stenography notation. She would later apply these skills in working her first job for a women-only loan company. She worked as an office secretary for Kansas Flour Mills Co. and Battenfield-Grease & Oil Corp. She worked many years as Executive Secretary for Stephens & Associates, a local equipment manufacturer in Kansas City, Missouri. Beginning in 2002 she went to work for Club Demonstration Services at Costco where she was known as everyone’s favorite “sample lady”. She made great friends at Costco and retired in 2019 after (17) years of service at the age of 94.

Gerri was passionately devoted to her family and she took great delight in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved and cherished her Catholic faith and was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa, KS and Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Overland Park, KS, where she served both parishes as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Minister of Communion to the Sick/Homebound. Gerri, together with her husband Hugh, were Benedictine Oblates affiliated with the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration Monastery in Clyde, MO. They offered themselves to the service of God and neighbor by word and example. Benedictine Oblates shape their lives by living the wisdom of Christ as expressed in the Rule of Saint Benedict. Gerri also had a steadfast devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and frequently prayed the Rosary.

Gerri never met a stranger. She was genuinely interested in engaging others in conversation and learning about their life stories and experiences. She was always interested in learning new things. Her hobbies included gourmet cooking, experimenting and creating new recipes for traditional cuisines which she often shared with family and friends.

Gerri is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Dorothy (Vohs) Kupersmith; her husband Hugh Nivens; her sons, Michael Nivens and Robert Nivens; and grandson Jeffrey Nivens.

She is survived by her son, David Nivens and his wife Nancy of Olathe, KS; her daughter, Mary (Nivens) Ney and her husband James of Lenexa, KS; her sister, Helen (Kupersmith) Chisholm and her husband Robert of Dallas, TX; (7) grandchildren and their spouses: Jason and Alexandra Nivens, Christine and Mike Johnson, Nicolette and James Goetz, Nathan and Molly Ney, Noah Ney, Natalie and Jeff McCaffrey; Jessica and Rob Hissong; and (16) great-grandchildren.

A visitation and rosary will take place on Saturday, May 13th from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 W 143rd St., Olathe, KS 66062. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow starting at 11:00 am. Gerri’s family invite all who can attend to a luncheon after Mass in the Parish Hall. There will be an opportunity to share your favorite memories and stories of Gerri’s life with family and friends.

Memorial donations in Gerri’s name may be made to Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 31970 State Highway P, Clyde MO 64432-8100.