Douglas R. Hughes

Douglas Richard Hughes of Kansas City, Mo., beloved father, grandfather, neighbor, colleague and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his home. He was 79.

Doug was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Vernon and Mary Hughes, the second of four children. He graduated from Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas and attended college at Emporia State and the University of Kansas.

The majority of his working life he was employed by Procter & Gamble (P&G), spending over 40 years as an engineer at their Kansas City plant. It was a stable job that afforded his growing family a secure upbringing, and brought him home every night smelling of Dawn Dish Soap. He had many friends, mentors and colleagues over the years and was the kind of employee that most employers dream of having—hardworking, loyal and dedicated, with a sense of humor. In 1999, one year after his official retirement from P&G, he went back to work for them as a contractor for another decade.

His true love in life was his family though, built with his first wife and lifelong friend Stephany, raising their three children, Blakely (Blake), J. Trenton (Trent) and Ashley, in Shawnee, Kansas, as an involved and dedicated father, soccer coach, science project “helper,” weeknight family chef, nightly news watcher, lawn mower, car fixer, sports attendee, and a bonus dad to many of the neighborhood kids.

When tragedy struck in 1987 with the loss of Trent, like all of his family, his life was forever changed. For over 30 years Doug carried on Trent’s memory as a loyal visitor to his grave, and alongside Stephany, handed out annual college scholarships at DeSoto High School in Trent’s name.

Doug was later married to Susan (Welsch) Hughes for two decades, and became a beloved grandpa, or “papa,” to her family.

He traveled frequently to California to visit Ashley, Blake and his wife Tanya and their three children Jack, Aaron and Sarah, for countless birthdays, holidays and adventures—memories that will last them a lifetime.

Doug was often described or referred to by those who knew him simply as a good guy. He lived his life with an enormous amount of integrity and without an air of pretention. His sense of humor ranged from skilled storytelling to witty one liners up until his final day.

Doug enjoyed history, politics and current events, watching sports—especially KU Basketball, NASCAR and Indy racing—working in his garage, woodworking, yardwork, and could fix just about anything that broke. His travel included many long road trips, often spontaneous.

In his later years he enjoyed cooking, including making family recipes and trying new ones, barbecuing with his smoker, listening to music, reconnecting with friends online and just enjoying some peace and quiet.

He is survived by son Blake and daughter-in-law Tanya, daughter Ashley, former spouse Susan Hughes, step children Elizabeth Welsch and Jeremy Welsch, grandchildren Jack, Aaron and Sarah Hughes, Lydea and Ella Welsch, and Margaret (Maggie) and Cecelia (Cici) Welsch, sisters Susan (Kurt) Nathan and Mary Ann Seltzer, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Stephany Hughes, J. Trenton Hughes, brother William A. Hughes and his parents.

Services will be held at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kan. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and a service at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will immediately follow at Zarda Barbecue in Lenexa.

His family is filled with gratitude for our many decades with him here on earth. He will be forever loved and never forgotten.