Obituaries Apr 30, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Dorothy Mae Cusick Share this story: September 10, 1935 – March 16, 2023 Overland Park, Kansas – Dorothy Mae Cusick, 87, died on March 16, 2023. Funeral services will be held at Old Mission United Methodist Church, Fairway, KS on Saturday May 20th at 1:00pm. Reception to follow.
