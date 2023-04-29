  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Summer 2023 Guide is out next week

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that the Summer 2023 Guide will be available at all 14 locations next week. The Guide is your source for the latest Library information, inside you’ll find upcoming events and programs, service highlights, branch updates, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in April (Summer), August (Fall), and December (Spring) and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

Don’t miss these special features: