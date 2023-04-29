Your Community: Summer 2023 Guide is out next week

Johnson County Library is pleased to announce that the Summer 2023 Guide will be available at all 14 locations next week. The Guide is your source for the latest Library information, inside you’ll find upcoming events and programs, service highlights, branch updates, Friends of Johnson County Library and Johnson County Library Foundation news. The Guide is published trimesterly in April (Summer), August (Fall), and December (Spring) and covers forthcoming events for the next four months.

The bubblegum-blowing, book-loving characters on the cover were created by award-winning illustrator Frank Morrison for this year’s Summer Reading theme, “All Together Now,” in celebration of kindness, friendship and unity. Morrison’s work can be found in numerous books for young readers, including Coretta Scott King-John Steptoe Award winner “Jazzy Mix Mozetta” and Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor book “Little Melba and Her Big Trombone.” See page 13 of the Guide for more details on the exciting activities the Library has planned to celebrate Summer Reading this year.

In a major milestone, Johnson County Library is no longer assessing daily fines for overdue materials. Patrons checking out books, DVDs or other materials from any of our 14 branches no longer have to worry about the assessment of a fine for items returned after their due date. In addition, existing overdue fines have been removed from most patron accounts, and fees older than seven years have been waived. More information including FAQ can be found at jocolibrary.org/finefree.

Johnson County Library is excited to share all the great things in store for the summer, including Summer Reading designed for the whole family. You can read all about it in the Summer 2023 Guide, which is available next week at a branch near you. The Summer 2023 Guide is also available to view online.

