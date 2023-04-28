  Lucie Krisman  - Pets

Mobile pet spa Zoomin’ Groomin’ now open in Johnson County

Zoomin' Groomin'

Zoomin' Groomin', a mobile pet spa, offers pet bathing ang grooming services in the driveways of Johnson County residents. Above, Zoomin' Groomin' Johnson County owner Kelli Heppner and her corgi, Winston. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A new on-the-go pet groomer is “zooming” around Johnson County.

Zoomin’ Groomin’, a mobile pet spa, started making the rounds in the Johnson County area earlier this year.

