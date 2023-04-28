Mobile pet spa Zoomin’ Groomin’ now open in Johnson County

A new on-the-go pet groomer is “zooming” around Johnson County.
Zoomin’ Groomin’, a mobile pet spa, started making the rounds in the Johnson County area earlier this year.
Zoomin’ Groomin’ grooms pets in the driveway
- The mobile pet spa comes to the homes of customers and grooms pets out front.
- Customers can book appointments online or by calling (913) 444-5012.
- Kelli Heppner, who owns and operates the Zoomin’ Groomin’ Johnson County franchise, said the mobile pet spa has already received a lot of requests for appointments since it opened.
Zoomin’ Groomin’ offers a full range of grooming services
- The mobile pet spa offers services for both dogs and cats.
- Zoomin’ Groomin’ provides services like pet baths, brushing and nail clipping, haircuts and blowouts.
- The company also has an eco-friendly focus in its grooming services, using a water-conserving cleansing wand and “all-natural” shampoo for baths and grooming.
- Heppner said services start at $75.
The mobile pet spa takes appointments across Johnson County
- Zoomin’ Groomin’ parks in southern Overland Park, but it serves a number of other Johnson County cities besides Overland Park.
- This includes Leawood, Olathe, Lenexa, Shawnee, Stillwell, and Spring Hill.
- The company itself is based in Virginia but has franchises across the country.
- Zoomin’ Groomin’ is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. all seven days of the week.
Go deeper: Click here for more information about Zoomin’ Groomin’ in Johnson County.
