SMSD News: Read across SMSD May – nurture family bonds

That is one of the ideas at the heart of May’s Read Across SMSD theme: Nurture Family Bonds.

Even when family members are apart from one another, shared memories and traditions are one way for them to stay connected.

The featured book for elementary students is “I’ll Go and Come Back” by Rajani LaRocca. The main character is a young girl who enjoys visits with her grandmother. Most of the time, they live far apart, but when they get together they take time to laugh, eat food, play, and spend time together.

Recently, Kim Hinkle, executive director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, joined students at Rosehill Elementary School to talk about some of the ways they nurture their family bonds. Click here to see a video.

Litzy Rocha, fifth grader, talked about family traditions from Colombia, including music, food, and clothing. Carla Munoz, kindergartener, talked about some of her favorite Colombian foods.

Davian Thiga, fifth grader, talked about Kenyan traditions he shares with his family members, including eating samosas, wearing maasai shuka, and singing Kenyan songs sung in Swahili.

Kezia Gale, third grader, talked about yerba mate, the most popular drink in Argentina.

“It is shared when spending time with friends and family while eating snacks,” Gale explained.

Kim Hinkle shared a favorite tradition with her coworkers, whom she considers to be a part of her family. Each year, they join community members from the NAACP and local police departments in putting together food boxes. Those boxes help people throughout our Shawnee Mission community. Hinkle thanked the students for showing the different ways that family bonds can be nurtured.

“It’s been fun hearing about these traditions and how each one means so much,” she expressed.

May reading and learning resources

Read Across SMSD is modeled after the national Read Across America program and is led in partnership with NEA-Shawnee Mission. Access to books for Shawnee Mission students is made possible through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation.

Here are the Read Across America May titles from the NEA book list:

The links above provide activity ideas, discussion ideas, reflective writing questions, and related resources for more titles to try for each age group.

Click here to find out more and participate in Read Across SMSD. Post your participation on social media using #Read Across SMSD.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.