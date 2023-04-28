  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Sickies Garage, with menu of 50 burgers, eyes Overland Park location

Photo credit Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, a burger and sandwich restaurant brand based in Fargo, N.D., is on its way to Overland Park.

The location is yet to be announced, and the restaurant has no specific timeline for now, according to its marketers.