Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, a burger and sandwich restaurant brand based in Fargo, N.D., is on its way to Overland Park.
The location is yet to be announced, and the restaurant has no specific timeline for now, according to its marketers.
When it does open, it will be the first Sickies in the Kansas City metro.
Sickies’ menu has 50 types of burgers
- The brand, which features a sparkplug in its logo, was founded in 2012 and has a garage theme.
- The menu includes 50 types of burgers, among them the Twin Cam, topped with peppered bacon and nacho cheese
- There’s also the Glazed Doughnut Burger, with American cheese and peppered bacon on a glazed doughnut bun.
- The drink menu includes a selection of 50 craft, domestic and import brews, and milkshakes. The restaurant’s non-burger offerings include salads and chicken wings with more than 25 sauces.
The closest Sickies locations are in Omaha
- The company currently has nine locations – in Bismarck and Fargo, N.D., Sioux Falls and Rapid City, S.D., Bellevue and Omaha, Neb., Las Vegas, Nev., and Kissimmee, Fla.
- Two new locations are in the works for Irving and Fort Worth, Tex., as well
