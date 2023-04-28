  Ben McCarthy  - SM South

Shawnee Mission South’s baseball field has flooded for years. Parents finally fixed it.

What the Shawnee Mission South baseball filed has looked like in years past after a heavy rain. The surface could be unplayable for days after a downpour. Photo courtesy Melanie Mattes.

For years, the baseball field at Shawnee Mission South High School has been plagued by flooding.

The infield sat naturally lower than the outfield, and there was no irrigation system in place, creating a “soup bowl” effect. The field, which sits near 107th Street and Lamar Avenue in Overland Park, would frequently be overtaken by standing water for days following any significant rain.