  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Johnson County commission weighs idea of new diversity board

A recent conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion among Johnson County commissioners sparked a sometimes-tense conversation about what the county can do to include people of color in local governance and decision-making. File photo.

Johnson County commission Chairman Mike Kelly has proposed a new advisory board on diversity as a way to include the county’s increasingly diverse population in local governance.

Kelly announced the idea at the end of a recent commission meeting at which commissioners went back and forth in a sometimes-tense discussion about race and equity that included references to the shooting of Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl, the availability of “pronoun pins” for county employees and whether the term “colorblind” is culturally insensitive.