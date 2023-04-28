🌦 Today’s forecast : Partly sunny with an increasingly likely chance of showers into the evening. High: 68. Low: 43.

🚨 One thing to know today

Police in Overland Park and Lenexa have reported multiple incidents of stolen lawnmower equipment over the past several days.

The Overland Park Police Department told a local news station about one stolen mower Sunday, April 16.

Then, Lenexa Police shared about another theft that occurred on Monday, April 24.

Police officers have noted the suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300 or the Lenexa Police Department at (913) 477-7300.

This story was first reported by KCTV.

🗓 Weekend things to do

Eli Lev performing live at Old Shawnee Pizza in Lenexa, Friday at 6 p.m. [More info]

Utepils at Lenexa Public Market, Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. [More info]

Spring Plant Sale at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens all weekend [More info]

Spring Native Plant Sale at the Shawnee Indian Mission State Historic Site, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. [More info]

Spring 2023 Parade of Homes across the Kansas City metro, kicks off Saturday [More info]

Great Wind Festival at Ironwoods Park in Leawood, Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. [More info]

📸 A thousand words

Wow, look at the transformation at Union Station in preparation for the NFL Draft! Photo credit Jay Ashman via Twitter.