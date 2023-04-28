  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Homes Report: Property inspections – knowledge is power

“You can expect what you inspect,” as quoted by W. Edwards Deming who was a famous American engineer.

These words could not be more applicable to property inspections. In residential real estate, inspections offer a buyer or seller more knowledge about their property’s condition based on a professional assessment by a qualified inspector or someone who specializes in a particular area.