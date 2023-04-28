Foster Homes Report: Property inspections – knowledge is power

These words could not be more applicable to property inspections. In residential real estate, inspections offer a buyer or seller more knowledge about their property’s condition based on a professional assessment by a qualified inspector or someone who specializes in a particular area.

“You can expect what you inspect,” as quoted by W. Edwards Deming who was a famous American engineer.

Whether you’re a buyer planning to do an inspection in hopes to renegotiate the terms of the contract to sale, gain insight about the home for your own piece of mind, or just want to know more about your home’s condition before you put it on the market – here’s an overview on common types of inspections and how they apply to negotiations.

Types of inspections

When I’m representing buyers while the house is under contract, I recommend conducting whole house, sewer, termite and radon inspections whenever possible. These cover the visible interior and exterior of the house in addition to what cannot be seen, such as the sewer line underground or invisible radon gas. A general overview of these inspections is listed below. As an estimate, these would cost less than a thousand dollars. In the big picture, this a small expense to give the buyer a better idea of the home’s condition.

Whole house: This is a top to bottom inspection of the main visual components of the physical house, including but not limited to the roof, foundation, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and appliances.

Sewer: An inspector will use a camera to inspect the sewer line's condition. Problems with the sewer line can be some of the most costly repairs in a home.

Termite: Home could show evidence of active infestation or past untreated infestation. Termites can cause great damage to a home and should be treated if found.

Radon: "It is the second leading cause of lung cancer, after smoking." (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "CDC"). Radon is a gas that we cannot see and is odorless. An inspector will conduct a 48-hour test to check the radon levels in the home. There are ways to mitigate radon if levels are above the EPA recommendation of 4.0 pCi.

Additional types of inspections include, but are not limited to the following: structural and/or foundation engineering report, roof, pool/spa, soils/geological, permits and zoning, mold, and more. Your real estate agent can visit with you about these additional inspections and schedule appointments.

The choice of inspector is up to the individual. For more information, visit the Inter­national Association of Certified Home Inspectors here.

Negotiations

In a more balanced market, buyers would have a greater opportunity to renegotiate the terms of their contract with the sellers after property inspections were completed. However, in the current seller’s market there is not a lot of housing inventory and strong buyer demand – many buyers opt to waive inspections or agree to take the property in its current condition or cancel after inspections. If the buyer chooses to do inspections, the typical timeframe is 10 days to complete all inspections.

Most sellers will complete a seller’s disclosure on their listed property, which is information that is to the best of their knowledge; albeit this is not a legal requirement. As a homeowner, you also have the option to do a property inspection before you list your house (what we call a “pre-inspection”). This provides additional information upfront to buyers looking at your property.

As in all things, knowledge is power.

This week in Johnson County there were 1020 active listings and 1431 listings went under contract. (Source: Heartland MLS, April 27, 2023).