  Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga  - Arts

This play’s teen actors draw on real-life experiences with antisemitism in JoCo

The teen actors in this play say they have experienced antisemitism in Kansas City and Johnson County.

Ellie Goldberg, a student at Blue Valley North High School, performed Thursday at The Barstow School in Kansas City, Mo., as part of an ongoing tour of the play "Thanks For Meeting Me Here," a short drama centered around an act of antisemitic hate. Photo credit Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.

On Thursday, about 50 high schoolers from across the metro assembled in the auditorium of The Barstow School in Kansas City, Mo., just across the state line from Leawood, to see a play about antisemitism.

Starring three Johnson County students, “Thank You For Meeting Me Here” aims to show the impact hatred can have on both victims and perpetrators.