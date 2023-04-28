😋 5 to try: Post readers pick the best chips and salsa in JoCo

For this week’s 5 to Try, we asked readers for their favorite chips and salsa and other premium dips at local Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants around Johnson County, and you all delivered.

Let’s cut the chit-chat and get straight to the recommendations, as fast as some of these offerings come to your table after sitting down.

Here’s where Post readers say the best pre-dinner chips and salsa can be found.

Mi Ranchito (Overland Park, Lenexa, Olathe)

Mi Ranchito, with multiple locations around the Johnson County area, topped the list of reader recommendations.

Readers, in particular, called out the Olathe location at 14154 W 119th St. as the best.

In addition to the pre-meal chips and salsa, Mi Ranchito offers espinaca queso, chile con queso, guacamole and a few different types of nachos to nosh on.

Fronteras (Lenexa and Gardner)

Fronteras at 77th Street and Quivira Road also comes highly recommended by Post readers.

The Lenexa-based restaurant also has a location on Moonlight Road in Gardner.

The Mexican restaurant and cantina also serves queso especial, chile con queso, guacamole, nachos and other appetizers, like mini chimichangas and tortilla soup.

Tequila Harry’s (Overland Park)

Tequila Harry’s, a long-time Overland Park staple located at 11817 Quivira Rd., has the perfect chips and salsa for at least one reader.

“The salsa is not too spicy, not too chunky, and [has the] perfect consistency to stay on the chips,” reader Mary Ellen Sippel wrote. “The corn chips are light and crispy.”

She says she’s been going there for almost 30 years, and recommended their white queso dip and black beans, too.

Torreon Mexican Restaurant Co. (Overland Park)

Torreon Mexican Restaurant Co. in Overland Park — first founded by Gus and Betty Ibarra and today run by their children and grandchildren — has been serving up chips and salsa alongside its full menu since the 1960s.

It’s located at 9129 Elmhurst Dr.

Other pre-meal treats on the menu include frijoles y crema dip, quesos, guacamole or a dip sampler platter.

Pair those dips with other appetizers for the table, such as the pina quesadilla or flautas.

K-Macho’s (Olathe and Overland Park)

K-Macho’s, particularly the one off Santa Fe Street near I-35 in Olathe, offers “hands down” the best chips and salsa, reader Melody McIntosh said.

“Just the right amount of spice with warm tortilla chips!” she wrote.

The restaurant also has spinach dip, chili con queso, queso flameado and guacamole as well as nachos, rellenos, shrimp cocktail and quesadillas on its appetizer menu.

