Your Insurance: Three things you can do immediately to save money on your auto insurance

Let Bill Rowlen safely and securely guide you through the insurance marketplace.

With inflation and auto insurance costs on the rise, many families are looking for ways to keep their insurance costs under control. The following are three immediate ways that may be available to save some money on your auto insurance without having to reduce your coverage or change your deductibles.

Switch to a “paid-in-full” billing plan

Most insurance companies now have a fairly substantial “paid-in-full” discount which is worth considering if you can pay for the entire policy term up front. Many of our agency customers prefer to pay for the entire year ahead on a credit card to earn “reward points” from their card of choice. That allows them to earn reward points or cash back incentives as well as take advantage of billing discounts. With some companies, the discount percentage is as high as 15%!