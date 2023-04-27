Wilbert Newton Secrest

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Helen Secrest in 2008, his son David in 1987, and daughter Lori in 2022, as well as his parents Ancil and Beulah Secrest, siblings Clyde, Bobby, Mary, and Elizabeth. Bill is survived by 2 living siblings, 6 living children, 13 grandchildren, and over 30 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Bill’s surviving siblings include Dick Secrest and his wife Betty from Nevada, Missouri, and Alice Searl of Dallas, Texas. Bill’s remaining children and their spouses include Mary Secrest, William Secrest Sr. and his wife Dinah Secrest, Robert “Pat” Secrest, Janet and her husband Larry Noland, Sue Secrest, Cathi Secrest and her husband Charles Hedden.

Bill’s grandchildren include William Secrest Jr. and his wife Angel Secrest, Matthew and Sarah Secrest, Jennifer and Jeremy Johnson, Chad and Lindsay Secrest, Brian Secrest, Neisa and Wayne Daulton Jr., Jessica and Jason Cummins, Aaron and Angela Secrest, Heather and Deno Reed, Holly Purvis and her partner Marcaus Fishback, Michael and Amy Purvis, Christen and Coby Secrest-Cockerham, and Katlyn Secrest. Bill’s great grandchildren include Amber and Nathan Batchelor, Autumn Secrest, William Secrest the 3rd, Austin Secrest, Benjamin Secrest, Christian Secrest, Josephine Johnson, Sophia Johnson and her fiancé Brain King, Roslyn Johnson, Alyssa Secrest, David Secrest, Brooklyn Secrest, Wyatt Daulton, Kearston and Logan Bostick, Bryson McCaleb, Dakota Istas, Sydney Cummins, Alysia Secrest, Ayven Secrest, Alyx Secrest, Aycer Secrest, Aryzona Spangler Secrest, Axtyn Secrest, Rylee Reed, Quinton Purvis, Devon Purvis, Connor Purvis, Caroline Purvis, Raegan Purvis, and Jackson Secrest-Cockerham. Bill continues to be blessed by great great grandchildren as the family continues to grow.

Bill was born and raised in Edgerton, Kansas where he attended and graduated elementary, middle and high school. Bill graduated high school in 1945. Following high school, Bill served in the United States Navy in World War II in Okinawa, Japan where he assisted with clean up following the war. Bill traveled with the Navy during this time and always told everyone this was when he did all of the traveling he needed. Bill enjoyed getting to know people during his travels and experiencing local sites both abroad and domestically. Following his discharge from the Navy, Bill met and fell in love with Helen Patrick, whom he married on October 1, 1949. They purchased their home in Olathe and gave birth to their first child Mary Secrest in August of 1951. Bill and Helen went on to raise 8 children in their home in Olathe. During this time Bill worked for the Kansas City Railway Terminal in the mail and baggage department, as a personal secretary, and in the signalmen department. Bill cherished his time with the railroad and spent many days at Union Station in Kansas City. Bill retired from the Kansas City Railway Terminal in 1990, at which time he became a full-time grandparent and enjoyed life to the fullest.

During his retirement, Bill spent time tending to his garden, tinkering in his garage with various woodworking projects, and spending time with his wife and grandchildren. He was well known for refinishing wooden projects and building birdhouses. Bill was always working on some new project or finding something to look new again. You never had to look far to find him in the yard or garage. Bill was dedicated to his family and creating joyous and loving memories whenever he could. Bill had belonged to the American Legion for as long as he was eligible and following the passing of his wife Helen in 2008, became a dedicated member to the Olathe American Legion, Post 153. Bill was well known for attending every meal, event, and bingo night that the American Legion had to offer. Bill was a staple attendee of every Friday night dinner, Sunday breakfast, and chili feed hosted by the American Legion. Bill enjoyed attending coffee in the mornings with his fellow American Legion members, swapping stories, jokes, and plans for the post. Bill volunteered with the post by selling Pulltabs on Thursday nights at bingo, helping with parking for the Olathe kids’ fishing derby, and handing out Poppys on Poppy Day. Bill never missed a bingo night, and it was his favorite past time. He enjoyed spending time with players, joking with everyone, and being out in the community.

Bill was well known for his sense of humor and love he had for his family. He was always willing to share a fun story from his past about his time in the Navy, on the railroad, or even just his childhood. He often spoke of times he and his brothers would get into trouble together, and he would laugh so hard you couldn’t help but smile as well. He loved to reminisce about old Olathe and how his home had grown and changed over the years. Bill was always willing to sit and watch traffic, go for a walk, or drink some tea in the shade on a hot summer’s day. One of Bill’s cherished goals was winning the title of Oldest Old Settler in Johnson County. In September of 2022, he won this title at the age of 94. He attended the yearly gathering and made sure to register without fail. Bill was happy to share about how the celebration had evolved throughout the years and watched the parade from the same seat each year. He celebrated his 95th birthday in February of 2023 surrounded by friends and family. He enjoyed seeing his loved ones, celebrating with food, family, and stories. This is the way his family and friends will go on to remember him, as a man who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, a good meal, and stories to go on for decades.

Services

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Visitation

10:00 am – 11:00 am

American Legion Post 153

410 Dennis Ave.

Olathe, KS 66061

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Funeral Service

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

American Legion Post 153

410 Dennis Ave.

Olathe, KS 66061

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Interment With Full Military Honors

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

Olathe Memorial Cemetery

738 North Chestnut Street

Olathe, KS 66061