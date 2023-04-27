  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Wilbert Newton Secrest

Wilbert (Bill) Secrest was born on February 26, 1928 in Edgerton Kansas. He passed away on April 23, 2023 peacefully in his sleep while at home at the age of 95, surrounded by love and family.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Helen Secrest in 2008, his son David in 1987, and daughter Lori in 2022, as well as his parents Ancil and Beulah Secrest, siblings Clyde, Bobby, Mary, and Elizabeth. Bill is survived by 2 living siblings, 6 living children, 13 grandchildren, and over 30 great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Bill’s surviving siblings include Dick Secrest and his wife Betty from Nevada, Missouri, and Alice Searl of Dallas, Texas. Bill’s remaining children and their spouses include Mary Secrest, William Secrest Sr. and his wife Dinah Secrest, Robert “Pat” Secrest, Janet and her husband Larry Noland, Sue Secrest, Cathi Secrest and her husband Charles Hedden.