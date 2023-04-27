  Juliana Garcia  - SM East

SM East squad to show off knowledge of world affairs at D.C. competition.

The SM East Academic WorldQuest junior team, which is heading to the nation's capital

The SM East team, from left, Abi Limbird, Reese Algren, Jackson Helmuth and Rowan Gibson, at the regional Academic WorldDQuest competition earlier this month. Photo courtesy Abi Limbird.

A team of four Shawnee Mission East juniors is representing the Kansas City region this weekend at a national competition in Washington, D.C.

The Lancers are headed to the Academic WorldQuest Nationals, a competition testing “their knowledge of world affairs, geography, history, and world events.”

