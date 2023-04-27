  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Overland Park to review how city controls speeding on residential streets

Speed humps installed on 67th Street in north Overland Park.

Speed humps are currently installed along 67th Street near Lamar Avenue in north Overland Park. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

It’s time to review Overland Park’s process for approving roundabouts, speed tables and other so-called “traffic calming” measures, an Overland Park city council committee has decided.

The council’s Public Works Committee will take an in-depth look at the city’s 15-year-old set of rules on what requirements must be met, as well as whether some dedicated funding can be arranged.