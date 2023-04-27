The council’s Public Works Committee will take an in-depth look at the city’s 15-year-old set of rules on what requirements must be met, as well as whether some dedicated funding can be arranged.

It’s time to review Overland Park’s process for approving roundabouts, speed tables and other so-called “traffic calming” measures, an Overland Park city council committee has decided.

In particular, they’ll look at whether the current process is too restrictive and whether it should be easier for neighborhoods to get such measures okayed on their residential streets.

Some residents want slower traffic on their streets

Councilmember Fred Spears, who is not on the committee, asked for the discussion because he and others have received numerous requests from residents who want to slow down traffic in their neighborhoods.

Spears and councilmembers Melissa Cheatham and Sam Passer each spoke about concerns with the current system.

Cheatham presented a slide show that included one picture of a DIY “Slow” sign put on the curb by the mother of a small child.

Cheatham said the review should consider whether the thresholds the city sets for speeding are too high, and whether neighborhoods should have to shoulder the burden of getting speed humps or diverters installed.

“If we’ve set a pretty high bar for excessive speeding and that is met, do we not have the obligation to make the street safe?” she said.

The current multi-step process puts onus on neighborhoods

Cheatham referred to the fact that the process as it’s currently laid out is not initiated by city staff but by neighborhood activists.

Once someone requests a calming device on a residential street, city staff does an evaluation.

If that evaluation determines that there is a traffic safety problem in the area, a majority of the neighbors have to then approve the design.

Sixty percent neighborhood approval is needed for a proposed traffic calming measure to go on to the full city council.

“There are not very many engineering decisions in the city where we put that kind of burden on the residents,” Cheatham said. “We want residents’ input, but we have an obligation to keep streets safe.”

She also suggested the committee look at whether the process should be adjusted to make it easier for devices near schools and whether there are disparities between neighborhoods that have the time and means to pursue speed bumps and the ones that do not.

What are some funding solutions?

Councilmembers Spears and Passer said they have heard many requests in certain neighborhoods.

Spears asked that the committee look particularly at the areas around Antioch Road and 135th Street and Nieman Road between 119th and 127th.

Passer said the council should think about allowing neighborhoods that want to share the cost to foot part of the bill on smaller solutions like crosswalks or traffic feedback signs showing drivers’ speeds. Currently there is no dedicated funding.

Cheatham also suggested federal grant money might be available.

Councilmember Scott Mosher noted that the city process is time consuming when residents have a sense of urgency.

“The moment a kid gets hit, or the moment somebody gets hurt it’s too late,” he said.

One councilmember voices skepticism

Councilmember Jeff Cox, however, had concerns, arguing that the city is letting people who bring up words like “safety” and “harm” have “outsized voices.”

If residential roads are really unsafe, neighbors will agree, he said, and measures like speed humps can be implemented.

“But oftentimes the reason these things don’t go anywhere is we don’t have 51% agreeing. You have the moms that have little kids agreeing,” he said. “I don’t want the ‘safety Nazi’ of every neighborhood to decide and bully you guys on what safety means.”

No vote was taken on the discussion item, but a consensus of the committee agreed to go ahead with the study.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.