Utah-based Mo' Bettahs will soon open its second Overland Park and third Johnson County location this summer. Photo via Mo' Bettahs Instagram page.
Mo’ Bettahs, a restaurant chain offering an “authentic Hawaiian experience,” will soon open its second Overland Park location.
This week, the Utah-based company
to open on Metcalf Avenue in the next few months. announced plans
Mo’ Bettahs will operate at 12005 Metcalf Ave.
The chain will open the new Overland Park location this summer.
The space was previously occupied by Boston Market at the Southglen shopping center.
The company plans to hire 35 new employees to work at the new location.
Mo’ Bettahs will neighbor Chili’s and Five Guys at the southeast corner of 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
Mo’ Bettahs serves Hawaiian plate lunches with various choices of meat, rice and macaroni salad. Photo via Mo’ Bettahs Instagram page. Mo’ Bettahs serves Hawaiian staples
The chain characterizes its menu as a “home of fresh, authentic island flavors.”
The Mo’ Bettahs menu features Hawaiian plate lunches with items like grilled teriyaki chicken, katsu chicken, shrimp tempura and macaroni salad.
Plate lunch sizes come with two or three meat choices, rice and macaroni salad.
This is Johnson County’s third Mo’ Bettahs
This would also make the sixth Mo’ Bettahs location for the wider Kansas City metro area.
The company opened its first Johnson County location at 7006 W. 75th St. in fall 2022.
Mo’ Bettahs also has another Johnson County location at 11990 South Strang Line Road in Olathe.
Go deeper: Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian chain eyes new Overland Park site
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1