Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian food set to add Overland Park location

Mo' Bettahs OP

Utah-based Mo' Bettahs will soon open its second Overland Park and third Johnson County location this summer. Photo via Mo' Bettahs Instagram page.

Mo’ Bettahs, a restaurant chain offering an “authentic Hawaiian experience,” will soon open its second Overland Park location.

This week, the Utah-based company announced plans to open on Metcalf Avenue in the next few months.

