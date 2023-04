Meredith “Micky” Price, born on February 27, 1936, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife, Meredith was known for her engaging and easygoing personality.

She is survived by her son, Mark Price (wife Kim) of De Soto, KS; daughter, Lori Swardstrom (husband Todd) of Lansing, KS; granddaughter, Brandee Baughman of Lansing, KS; grandson, Christopher Baughman (wife Kira) of Baldwin City, KS; along with 2 great grandchildren (Rhiley and Karleigh) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Price (2022); brothers, Jerry Nigh, Wesley Nigh, and Larry “Butch” Nigh; her parents, Gerald Nigh Sr. and Anna Nigh.

Meredith graduated from high school in St. Joseph, MO in 1954 and married Kenneth Price in 1964. Together, they created a wonderful home full of memories. Meredith found relaxation in working puzzles, playing solitaire and visiting some of her favorite local spots (Taco Tuesdays was always a hit).

One of Meredith’s greatest accomplishments was helping to raise her family while her husband worked long hours to provide for them. She rarely complained and exhibited kindness and generosity without fault. Her legacy of love and support will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Meredith was passionate about supporting the De Soto Kansas Food Pantry. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the De Soto Kansas Food Pantry at https://everloved.com/life-of/meredithprice/donate/. Her kindness and generosity will continue to have a lasting impact on those in need.

Meredith is now reunited with her husband, and their love and presence will be greatly missed by family and friends. May their memory bring comfort and inspire others to live with the same kindness and generosity that Meredith embodied.

Visitation

Thursday, 27 April

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel

32665 Lexington Avenue

De Soto, KS 66018

De Soto Cemetery

34500 W 87th Street

De Soto, KS 66018