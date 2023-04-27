Louis Albert Fraas, 83, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born on November 5, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents Albert H and Freda E (Katschkowsky) Fraas, son Matthew L. Fraas, daughter Amy C. (Fraas) Chapman. Step-children Nichole R, Chad A, Ryan W, and Jeffrey S Tasker.

Louis (Lou) was adopted by his parents as an infant and lived in Independence, Missouri. He graduated from St. Ann’s grade school and De La Salle Military Academy where he held a class office each year, was inducted into the National Honor Society and was on the yearbook staff. He graduated as a Major. He attended Saint Mary’s College in Winona, Minnesota and graduated from UMKC in 1961. In 1967 Lou received his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Saint Louis University.

Louis was a Captain in the Army Medical Service Corp from 1965 to 1970 and was stationed in Japan from 1967 to 1970. Louis married Mary Mitchell and they had four children, David L., Amy C., Matthew L., and Elizabeth M. Fraas.

In 1990 he married Janet (Smith) Tasker. They made their home in Olathe and Overland Park, Kansas. Louis worked with Janet in the real estate appraisal business as a certified appraiser until he retired in 2010. Together they enjoyed traveling in the United States, Mexico and Germany. He enjoyed golf, fishing and working in the yard.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048.

The family requests that contributions in Louis’ memory be made to the Olathe Hospice House or to the The Parkinson’s Foundation.