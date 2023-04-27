  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Louis Albert Fraas

Louis Albert Fraas, 83, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. He was born on November 5, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Surviving is wife Janet (Smith-Tasker) Fraas, son David L (Angie) Fraas, Boise, ID, daughter Elizabeth M. Fraas, Strong City, KS, grandchildren, Ellie, Hadley, Soren, Berkley, Cole, Connor, Colin, Isla Fraas, Mya, Ana, Sara Chapman, two great-grandchildren.